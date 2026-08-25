Trump says considering renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America”

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25– U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” as trade tensions between the United States and Canada escalate.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to do much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Lake Ontario, one of the five Great Lakes of North America, straddles the U.S.-Canada border, with the Canadian province of Ontario to the north and the U.S. state of New York to the south.

Trump’s remarks came amid heightened U.S.-Canada trade tensions after the United States imposed 50-percent tariffs on about 20 billion U.S. dollars’ worth of Canadian goods. Canada has announced it would retaliate “dollar-for-dollar” with tariffs starting Sept. 8. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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