Namibia plans 25 new schools to ease classroom overcrowding

WINDHOEK, Oct. 12– Namibia is building 25 new schools in 10 regions to ease classroom overcrowding, as the government steps up efforts to improve access to education ahead of the 2027 academic year, Deputy Education Minister Dino Ballotti said Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture’s Strategic Plan for 2025-2030 in Windhoek, Ballotti said 22 of the 25 school construction projects had already reached roof level.

The government is also building 148 permanent classrooms and 66 pre-primary classrooms across the country’s 14 regions, which are expected to be ready before the 2027 school year begins, he said.

According to Ballotti, the construction program forms part of the ministry’s efforts to address inadequate school infrastructure and reduce overcrowding, particularly at schools with more than 2,500 learners.

He acknowledged that the planned construction would not fully meet the country’s needs, noting that the government must prioritize projects amid limited financial resources.

The ministry is also preparing for early childhood development functions to be transferred to it by 2028, with another 150 pre-primary classrooms already in procurement, he said.

Namibia has made progress in expanding education access, with the national school feeding program reaching 500,371 learners, exceeding its target of 497,749, according to Ballotti. However, the ministry continues to face funding gaps, deteriorating infrastructure, weak internet connectivity in some regions and disparities between rural and urban communities, Ballotti said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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