Namibia pushes to cut food imports, boost local production

WINDHOEK, April 27 — Namibia’s agriculture minister has called for intensified efforts to cut food imports and expand local production to boost food self-sufficiency.

The country must speed up implementation of key programs to strengthen food and nutrition security while building resilience against climate and global economic pressures, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani told a workshop on Monday.

Agriculture remains a top national priority and a key driver of inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction and employment creation, in line with Namibia’s development agenda, she said, noting that the country’s integration into global markets exposes it to rising input costs, fuel price increases and geopolitical uncertainties that affect fertilizer supply, food imports and export opportunities.

“These pressures make it essential for Namibia to strengthen local production and build resilience,” Zaamwani told the ministerial performance review and planning workshop in the coastal city of Swakopmund.

The minister reiterated the government’s goal of significantly reducing reliance on imported food by 2030, emphasizing the need to expand irrigation, scale up green scheme projects and improve agricultural extension services.

According to Zaamwani, strengthening agricultural research, vocational training and livestock productivity will be critical to increasing output and improving household food security.

On land reform, she called for faster implementation and improved land management to ensure more equitable and productive use of land, alongside stronger policy coordination and institutional support.

Land, water and agriculture must be managed in an integrated manner to deliver meaningful results, Zaamwani said. She also underscored the importance of water and marine resources, describing them as central to Namibia’s long-term resilience and economic sustainability.

Priority measures will include expanding bulk water infrastructure, improving access to sanitation, strengthening integrated water resource management, and enhancing fisheries monitoring and scientific stock assessments, the minister said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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