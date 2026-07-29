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Algeria’s lower house elects 1st female speaker
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Algeria’s lower house elects 1st female speaker

July 29, 2026

ALGIERS, July 29– Algeria’s newly elected National People’s Assembly, the lower house of parliament, opened its 10th legislative term on Tuesday evening and elected Khalida Boufedech as its first-ever female speaker.

Boufedech from the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) won 302 votes in the inaugural session, defeating Amine Allouche of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), who received 57 votes.

Her election was widely expected after the FLN emerged as the largest party in the July 2 parliamentary elections, winning 91 of the 407 seats, followed by the National Democratic Rally with 74 seats, the Front of the Future with 56 seats, and the MSP with 43 seats.

Tuesday’s session began with a roll call based on the Constitutional Court’s certified results of the elections, which was followed by the approval of a credentials verification report and then the speakership vote.

Born on May 27, 1982, Boufedech graduated in general medicine from the University of Algiers in 2008 and obtained a specialized degree in allergology and clinical immunology in 2019. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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