Trending Now
Home International Senegal voices concern over U.S. sanctions on Senegalese ICC official
Senegal voices concern over U.S. sanctions on Senegalese ICC official
International

Senegal voices concern over U.S. sanctions on Senegalese ICC official

August 20, 2026

DAKAR, Aug. 20 — The Senegalese government on Thursday expressed “deep concern” over U.S. sanctions against Abdoulaye Seye, a Senegalese national and member of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement, the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad expressed “full solidarity” with Seye, who has also been nominated by Senegal as a candidate for election as an ICC judge, as well as with other ICC officials and personnel targeted by the sanctions.

Senegal, the first country to ratify the Rome Statute, said the ICC remains an essential pillar in the fight against impunity and a fundamental instrument of international criminal justice.

Any measure that could hamper the independence, security or ability of ICC judges and personnel to perform their duties risks undermining the integrity and proper functioning of international criminal justice, the statement said.

The Senegalese government also reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism, international law and the independence of international justice, saying it would continue consultations with African and international partners to safeguard the integrity, independence and effective functioning of the ICC.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday sanctions against ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan and Seye, saying the two had directly engaged in efforts by the court to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute nationals of countries that had not consented to the ICC’s jurisdiction.

On July 13, the U.S. State Department announced a multi-agency initiative aimed at “systematically degrading the operational capacity” of the ICC to prevent it from taking action against U.S. service members or government officials and from otherwise “threatening U.S. sovereignty.”

In recent years, Washington has repeatedly imposed sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors, citing the court’s investigations involving U.S. personnel and its arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister and former defense minister. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 112
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Egyptian president, EU foreign policy chief vow to...

January 10, 2026

2 confirmed dead in landslide near Tokyo

July 19, 2026

Potter urges Sweden to learn from heavy defeat...

June 21, 2026

Trump administration targets senior Iranian officials with new...

January 30, 2026

Trump administration faces ammunition strain, weak public support...

August 7, 2026

Japanese PM Takaichi’s 3 major crises, 2 political...

January 25, 2026

Trump threatens more tariffs on EU following Google...

September 6, 2025

Iran says any initiative aiming to end war...

August 18, 2025

World Insights: ICE shooting triggers protests, exposes fault...

January 12, 2026

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.