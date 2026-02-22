3 killed in Cape Town shooting

Trending Now
AfricaInternational

February 22, 2026

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22  — Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital, on Saturday night, local police confirmed on Sunday.

According to a statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) in Milnerton, a suburb just north of Cape Town’s city center.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members discovered a silver Toyota Avanza with multiple bullet holes. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of two adult females who were declared deceased on the scene,” said the SAPS.

“A few meters away, the body of a 36-year-old male was also found.” Police, citing information from a family member, said the deceased man had previously been involved in the taxi industry, while one of the female victims was reportedly his girlfriend.

The SAPS said the motive for the shooting is “unknown at this stage” and no arrests have yet been made. “The case has been assigned to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Detectives for further investigation,” it added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

