Bank Windhoek launches new digital procurement and supplier collaboration platform

Windhoek, Oct.12 — Bank Windhoek has announced the launch of its new digital procurement platform, powered by SAP Ariba. The Platform marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s digital transformation journey and commitment to modernising procurement processes and improving how suppliers engage with the Bank.

The launch positions Bank Windhoek as the first fully Namibian-owned entity to implement SAP Ariba in Namibia, connecting the Bank and its suppliers to a globalplatform used in 190 countries.

Bank Windhoek’s Financial Director, Zenaune Kamberipa, said the introduction of the new platform reflects the Bank’s commitment to embracing digital innovation and creating a more efficient, transparent and accessible procurement environment.

“We are excited to provide suppliers with a modern platform that enhances visibility, strengthens engagement and supports inclusive participation in our procurement activities. This is an important step in strengthening collaboration with our supplier community and advancing our digital procurement capabilities.”

The platform helps businesses manage their procurement, purchasing, and supply chain processes. It connects buyers and suppliers on a single global network, the SAP Business Network, to make buying, selling, and managing cash flow easier and more efficient.

Designed to simplify supplier engagement, it provides suppliers with a streamlined, self-service digital environment where they can register, create and maintain their own supplier profiles, ensuring their business information remains accurate, current and readily accessible.

The Platform will also support sourcing activities, including Requests for Quotations (RFQs), formal tenders and other competitive bidding methods, such as reverse auctions. These capabilities will make it easier for suppliers to access procurement opportunities and engage with the Bank throughout the procurement process.

In addition to launching the Procurement Platform, the Bank has revamped the Procurement page on its website. Current and prospective suppliers are invited to visit the page. Prospective suppliers can create supplier profiles on the Platform, while current suppliers can access and maintain their profiles on the site.

Creating a profile can improve a supplier’s visibility to the Bank and enable access to relevant procurement opportunities for which the supplier is eligible. All newly created profiles are subject to the Bank’s approval. The Bank particularly encourages Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and local businesses to create profiles.

Creating a profile does not guarantee participation in or the award of any procurement opportunity. Access to sourcing events will remain subject to the Bank’s applicable procurement processes and invitation criteria. Suppliers registered may also have opportunities to view open sourcing events from other potential customers where these align with the scope of work reflected in their Ariba profiles.

Visibility of and access to such opportunities will depend on each supplier’s profile settings and the permissions they enable on the Platform. Kamberipa concluded that Bank Windhoek looks forward to collaborating with its suppliers through its platform and strengthening mutually beneficial relationships.

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