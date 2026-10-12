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Home International China provides medical aid to Jordan to support Palestinians
China provides medical aid to Jordan to support Palestinians
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China provides medical aid to Jordan to support Palestinians

October 12, 2026

AMMAN, Oct. 12 — A Chinese donation of medical supplies was handed over to Jordan’s Royal Medical Services on Monday to treat sick and wounded Palestinians who have fled Gaza to Jordan.

The supplies include medical equipment and consumables and will be distributed to multiple hospitals and medical institutions across Jordan, according to Jordanian sources.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Gong Anmin, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Jordan, highlighted Jordan’s longstanding humanitarian role in supporting Palestinians, including through its field hospitals in Gaza.

He said the donation builds on China’s previous assistance to the enclave, including 60,000 food parcels provided last year.

Gong said China continues to uphold humanitarian principles, protect civilians and support efforts to ease the crisis, while pursuing a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Hatem Al-Abbadi, assistant director general of the Jordanian Royal Medical Services, thanked China for its support, saying the donation would help relieve the suffering of people in Gaza and reflected the strong relations between Jordan and China.

He also voiced hope for further cooperation between the two countries in the medical and humanitarian fields. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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