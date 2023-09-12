Namibia Boosts Police Force with 842 Cadet Constables in Training

By Lylie Happiness

OSHANA REGION, Sept. 12 — The training of 842 cadet constables has officially commenced at the Ruben ‘Danger’ Ashipala Police Training Centre in the Oshana Region.

Among these cadet constables, 572 are male, and 270 are female, recruited from all 14 regions of Namibia. The training program, which began on August 1, 2023, will span nine months. The first eight months will encompass theoretical and physical activities at the training centre, followed by one month of work-integrated learning at various police stations across the country.

Namibia’s Police Inspector General, Joseph Shikongo, emphasized the importance of this training in addressing the issue of insufficient police personnel. The aim is to reach a total of 28,000 police officers nationwide to enhance safety and security in the country.

Shikongo highlighted the essential role law enforcement agencies play in ensuring community safety and security. He underscored the need for unwavering commitment, integrity, and genuine passion among cadet constables to make a positive difference in society.

The training will equip these cadet constables with the necessary skills, knowledge, and values to become guardians of justice and pillars of society. Law enforcement agencies are entrusted with preserving internal security, maintaining law and order, preventing and investigating crimes, and protecting lives and property.

Head of Training and Development Directorate, Monaliza Molebugi, reminded the cadet constables that integrity, professionalism, and community service should be their guiding principles. She emphasized the collective responsibility of nurturing and guiding these cadet constables to become exemplary law enforcement officers.

Nico Steenkamp, speaking on behalf of Oshana Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria, stated that this training marks the beginning of a transformative experience. It will equip cadet constables with the skills, values, and knowledge necessary to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement and public service. Steenkamp commended the cadet constables for their dedication to serving the nation and noted that the training will prepare them to be guardians of their communities.