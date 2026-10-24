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Zelensky says Starlink, Starshield speeds restored in Ukraine
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Zelensky says Starlink, Starshield speeds restored in Ukraine

October 24, 2026

KIEV, Oct. 24  — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Starlink and its military-focused service Starshield had resumed operations at their pre-restriction speeds in Ukraine.

“The restoration began overnight, and by this morning, speeds were already sufficient,” Zelensky wrote on X. He stressed the importance of the services for Ukraine’s frontline logistics and defense against jet-powered Shahed drones.

Last week, U.S. aerospace company SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals in Ukraine, hampering the country’s attack and air-defense drone missions, according to Ukraine’s presidential advisor Serhii Beskrestnov. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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