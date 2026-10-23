India’s forex reserves fall by over 5 bln USD

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23 — India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by 5.011 billion U.S. dollars to 721.016 billion dollars during the week ended October 16, the latest bulletin released by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), showed on Friday.

This was the sixth consecutive week when India’s forex reserves had declined. During the preceding week, the country’s forex reserves fell by 8.578 billion dollars.

According to the RBI data, foreign currency assets decreased by 5.758 billion dollars to 591.847 billion dollars, while gold reserves increased by 706 million dollars to 105.8 billion dollars, and Special Drawing Rights increased by 30 million dollars to 18.578 billion dollars.

The country’s reserve position in the International Monetary Fund improved by 11 million dollars to 4.791 billion dollars. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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