Somalia, UN call for sustained investment to eradicate polio

MOGADISHU, Oct. 24 — Somalia and two UN agencies on Saturday commemorated World Polio Day 2026 with a call for sustained investment in polio eradication and vaccination to protect every child.

The Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF have launched nationwide advocacy and community engagement activities to renew their commitment to polio eradication, strengthen routine immunization, and ensure every child is protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Our goal is clear: to leave no child unprotected, no community behind, and to build a healthier, polio-free Somalia for generations to come,” Ali Haji Adam, Minister for Health of Somalia, said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

“No child should suffer from a disease that can be prevented through vaccination. As a government, we are determined to strengthen cooperation with Federal Member States, health partners, religious leaders, and communities to ensure that life-saving vaccines reach every child, wherever they live,” Adam added.

This year’s World Polio Day theme, “One Investment, Multiple Returns: Advancing Polio Eradication and Strengthening Immunization for Every Child,” underscores the far-reaching benefits of funding global polio elimination efforts.

WHO said the nationwide activities brought together government leaders, health partners, religious leaders, young people and communities to mark and promote vaccination and support a polio-free Somalia.

According to the WHO, these efforts also strengthen disease surveillance, improve routine immunization services, and build resilient health systems capable of protecting communities against other vaccine-preventable diseases.

WHO is working with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and partners to close vaccination gaps, strengthen surveillance and protect children in remote, displaced and mobile communities.

“Every missed child leaves a gap poliovirus can exploit. This year’s theme, ‘One Investment, Multiple Returns,’ underscores the need to invest in stronger surveillance and vaccination to reach children in remote and mobile communities and stop polio transmission in Somalia,” said Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative in Somalia.

Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF Representative in Somalia, said every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy and free from the threat of polio. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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