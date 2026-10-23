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Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of POWs
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Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of POWs

October 23, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 23 – Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 270 prisoners of war (POWs) from each side, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on social media Friday.

A total of 270 Russian servicemen were returned by Ukraine, while Russia handed over 270 Ukrainian POWs in exchange, the ministry said.

The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where Russia’s human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them.

After receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance, the servicemen will be sent back to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities run by the ministry. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua) –

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