Windhoek, June 12 – – Covid-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in the country. On Thursday (10

June, 2021) the Health Ministry annouced one thousand and forty-five (1045)

new COVID-19 confirmed cases from three thousand one hundred and seventy-

eight (3 178) results in the last twenty-four (24) hours, which represents 33% positivity ratio and that as a country we have breached the 1000 mark, which is the highest number reported since the pandemic started.

The age range is from two (2) months to ninety-eight (98) years. The new COVID-19 cases are geographically distributed across all regions , with Khomas Region extremely high with infections.

The Student Union of Namibia is concerned and gravely worried of the

uncontrollable raising of covid-19 cases in the reset past week. We acknowledge

the reality that the country has entered into the third wave of Covid -19 and the

basic education fraternity is one of the affected sector, with the painful Death of a 14-year-old, Grade 8 learner from Hage Geingob High School and the closure

of many schools due to positive cases.

Worse, 17% of positive cases recorded is

between the age 5- 19, a clear message that the safety and the wellbeing of

learners are at risk with the current mode of face to face teaching.

It is inlight of the above information that we call for the closure of schools across the country for the whole month of June over the concerns of death and the rising Covid-19 cases. With Windhoek, Swakopmund, Rehoboth, Lüderitz, Okahandja, Keetmanshoop and Oshakati with high numbers in a worrisome third wave – the whole country will follow soon, and we sadly fear for the lives of the learners as schools are central to this resurgence as safety protocols have been ignored.

Further, we request upon the Minister of Education, Hon. Anna Nghipondaka to

suspend face to face teaching as an urgent action and for the schools to utilize online facilities and other home based teaching facilitations whilst the

Stakeholders discuss on ways for teaching to continue without risking the lives of the learners.

We are also in consultations with the Teachers Union of Namibia

(TUN) regarding the safety and welfare of teachers amisdt the affect of this

pandemic.

While the Covid-19 monitoring team in the Ministry of Health is busy reviewing the epidemiological situation with a view to mount an appropriate response, amisdt the deadly 3rd wave we have entered to, as a country, we still fear for the lives of

the learners ,thefore we strongly believe the current situation demands urgent action. As such ,schools must close on today(Friday).

In conclution, the current Covid-19 situation in the country is very serious and therfore require corperation, seroius health measures and better responses to save many lives .

