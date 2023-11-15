UNAM’s New Curriculum Emphasizes Practical Skills and Competencies

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 15 — The University of Namibia (UNAM) has undergone a transformative shift in its approach to learning outcomes across all programs since 2023. This shift is notably characterized by the integration of Cooperative Work-Integrated Education (CWIE) into its curriculum.

CWIE is a program designed to provide students with hands-on experience in real-world workplace settings. Recognizing the significance of practical experience for holistic student development, UNAM has made CWIE a mandatory component of its revamped curriculum, requiring all students to complete a CWIE placement to graduate.

The duration of CWIE attachments varies based on the program, with engineering students benefiting from a four-month placement and social work students engaging in a more extensive six-month field immersion.

UNAM has taken strides to align its CWIE placements with the needs of industry stakeholders through robust collaborations. The university has worked closely with industry partners to tailor placements, ensuring that students gain relevant and valuable experiences.

Internal placement opportunities are also offered through UNAM’s platforms like UNAM Radio, Dental Clinic, and the Academic Veterinary Hospital. These internal placements not only provide practical experience but also enable students to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

In addition to CWIE, UNAM’s new curriculum places emphasis on developing soft skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and communication. These skills are deemed essential for success in the contemporary workplace, and UNAM is dedicated to assisting students in cultivating them.

UNAM’s commitment to practical experience represents a forward-looking approach to equip students with the skills and experiences necessary for success in the modern workforce. The university’s new curriculum stands as a model for other educational institutions seeking to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century.

**Benefits of UNAM’s New Curriculum:**

1. **Increased Student Employability:** By integrating CWIE and emphasizing practical experience, UNAM enhances students’ readiness for the job market.

2. **Improved Student Learning Outcomes:** The hands-on approach fosters a deeper understanding and application of theoretical knowledge, enriching the overall learning experience.

3. **Strengthened Relationships with Industry Stakeholders:** Collaborations with industry partners ensure that CWIE placements align with industry needs, fostering stronger ties between UNAM and key stakeholders.

4. **Increased Community Engagement:** Internal placement opportunities contribute to community welfare, allowing students to apply their skills in real-world settings.

**How to Get Involved in CWIE:**

– **For Students:** UNAM students can explore CWIE opportunities by reaching out to the Industry and Cooperative Education Unit (ICE). The ICE can assist in finding placements tailored to individual preferences and career goals.

– **For Industry Stakeholders:** Organizations interested in participating in CWIE can connect with the ICE to explore collaboration opportunities and engage with UNAM students seeking placements.

**Conclusion:**

UNAM’s innovative curriculum signifies a positive stride in preparing students for the contemporary workforce. The university’s commitment to practical experience serves as an exemplary model for other academic institutions aiming to equip students for success in the evolving landscape of the professional world.