Improving Access to Education Through Solar Lamps

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 12 — Access to electricity for studying at night remains a luxury that many learners do not have. Recent surveys conducted by Greenville Solars have shed light on the struggles faced by learners and their families in informal settlements, who resort to using candles, torches, and cellphone lights as substitutes for electric lighting. These makeshift solutions not only limit learners’ ability to study effectively at night but also pose safety hazards, including the risk of fire incidents.

In response to the pressing need for nighttime illumination, the Capricorn Foundation has joined hands with the Greenville Solars: Edu-Light Project. On Thursday, September 7, 2023, they distributed solar lamps to 317 learners at Havana High School, marking the beginning of a significant initiative. This school is the first of ten recipients set to benefit from the donation of 1,200 solar lights, generously provided by the Capricorn Foundation, with a total value of N$294,000.00.

The other schools selected for this initiative include:

– 222 learners across three schools in Omaruru: S.I. Gobs High School, Paahe Primary School, and Ubasen Primary School.

– 243 learners across three schools in Usakos: Secondary School, Elifas Goseb Primary School, and E.P.S. Primary School.

– 204 learners from two schools near Opowu: Oshisoko Mobile Unit and Otjamaungu Mobile Unit.

– 214 learners from Okankororosa Combined School in the Okongo Circuit, Ohangwena Region.

The Capricorn Foundation initiated its partnership with Greenville Solars: EduLight Project in August 2022, aiming to provide solar-powered lamps to vulnerable learners in northern Namibia who lack access to electricity in their homes. Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, expressed her pride in continuing this collaboration, highlighting that the positive impact extends beyond the learners themselves to their entire households, often comprising multiple siblings and family members living in one shack. She emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to making a meaningful change in the lives of these learners and their families.

The Edu-Light Project, driven by Greenville Solars, is a commendable initiative aimed at addressing the needs of low-income households. Specifically, through the Edu-Light Project, Greenville Solars seeks to supply solar lights to students residing in informal settlements and rural areas where electricity remains inaccessible. The project conducts thorough school surveys to assess demand, identify learners residing in informal settlements without electricity, and provide them with solar-powered lamps. These lamps offer a brighter, safer, and healthier environment for extended nighttime studying, ultimately enhancing students’ academic performance.

Kleopas Johannes, Managing Director of Greenville Solars, expressed gratitude to the Capricorn Foundation for their partnership on this project, emphasizing the positive difference they can make when working together. By bringing light to the lives of these learners, this initiative not only illuminates their educational journey but also contributes to brighter prospects for their future.