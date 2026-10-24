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Malian army says 54 civilian bodies found near Menaka
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Malian army says 54 civilian bodies found near Menaka

October 24, 2026

BAMAKO, Oct. 24 — A joint patrol of the Malian Armed Forces and their partners discovered the bodies of 54 civilians at a camp in Tagadayat, about 35 km southeast of Menaka in northeastern Mali, the military said in a statement Saturday.

The patrol was deployed following reports of what the military described as terrorist attacks against civilians in the Menaka operational area. The statement did not specify when the attacks occurred or when the bodies were found.

The victims were buried at the scene. Nine survivors were also found and evacuated to Menaka, where they received care from the local health authorities, according to the statement.

Initial witness accounts attributed the killings to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), the military said. The armed forces said they had stepped up measures to protect civilians most at risk, including helping residents of threatened camps relocate to Menaka.

Patrols and security operations were continuing in the area. The military condemned the killings and pledged to pursue those responsible.

ISGS is an Islamic State affiliate active in the border areas of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where it has carried out numerous attacks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua )

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