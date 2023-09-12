Minister Erastus Uutoni Launches 5th Annual Wellness Sports Week in Omusati Region

By Lylie Happiness

Outapi, Sept. 12 – On Monday, Erastus Uutoni, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, presided over the opening of the 5th Regional Council’s Annual Wellness Sports Week, hosted by the Omusati Regional Council in Outapi, Omusati Region. The event carries the theme “Our wellness, the road toward productivity.”

The wellness program is designed to help employees enhance their health and serves as a platform for networking, stress management, increased physical activity, and overall improvement in the quality of life.

Minister Erastus Uutoni emphasized that wellness programs are primarily developed to assist workers in improving and maintaining their health, both in and out of the workplace, with a direct impact on increasing workplace productivity.

Uutoni highlighted the well-known fact that excessive workloads can lead to mental and physical distress, potentially resulting in reduced productivity due to constant pressure and overwhelming demands in the workplace.

He further explained that not everyone possesses the skills to manage stress effectively and establish a healthy work-life balance. When employees constantly feel overwhelmed and fatigued, it negatively affects their physical and mental capabilities, ultimately impacting their performance.

Uutoni pointed out that engaging in recreational activities helps manage stress, promotes physical activity, and contributes to an improved overall quality of life.

Additionally, he noted that team sports cultivate essential social skills that are valuable in professional careers, including communication, cooperation, coordination, negotiation, and decision-making that affect others.

Uutoni emphasized that the Regional games greatly benefit employees and foster positive working relationships.

The Wellness Sports Week for 2024 will be hosted by the Okavango West Region.