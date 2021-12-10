MVA Calls Urges Affected Families to Come Forward Following Road Carnage on Human Rights Day

WINDHOEK, DEC 10 – With the nation currently reeling from videos and harrow images of the aftermath of vehicle accident scenes circulating on social media and other media, the MVA Fund has encouraged families involved in the road carnage that has occurred so far on Namibian roads to contact their service centres, while expressing devastation over the horrific accidents that have marked the dawn of the festive season.

According to the MVA Fund Call Centre, 15 people were burnt beyond recognition and three injured when a Toyota Quantam bus and a Golf sedan collided head-on resulting in an inferno at 03H58 approximately 25 kilometres from Okahandja towards Otjiwarongo.

“The Fund also learned with great dismay of a roll-over involving a Toyota Quantam bus with 12 occupants after a tyre burst 15 kilometres outside Otjinene on the C29 road at 04H40. The Fund Call Centre recorded that one person died on the scene of the crash and 11 people sustained moderate to severe injuries,” said CEO Rosalia Martins-Hausiku on Friday.

To make matters worse, the two prior mass casualties were reported just hours after an Audi and Uno collided head-on, claiming the lives of three people and injuring another two on 09 December. This crash occurred 10 kilometres from Okahandja to Windhoek.

MVA Fund also reminded the public to report crashes to the MVA Fund Call Centre by dialing 9682 in case of a road crash.

Said Martins-Hausiku: “It is saddening that this happened so early into the festive season and more so on a day that marks human rights. The MVA Fund wishes to assure the families that it will dedicate every effort to assist them during this difficult time. The Fund encourages the families to contact the MVA Fund Service Centre in Otjiwarongo or any other nearest Service Centre in Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop, Ondangwa and Katima Mulilo for funeral and related benefits offered by the Fund.”

At the time of the statement, all injured persons had been picked up in the system and the Fund’s Case Manager on-call, Mr. Eugene van Wyk is on standby to assist where there may be difficulties. (Mobile Number: 081 624 3911.)

Ultimately, while the consequences of road crashes are most felt by those who survive and the dependents left behind, “the tragic loss of these precious lives also deeply affects the entire Namibian nation. The MVA Fund therefore pleads with every road user and stakeholder to make a firm commitment and unite towards a common purpose to reduce deaths and injury on our roads.”

