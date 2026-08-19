AU chief offers condolences over Zimbabwe ferry tragedy as death toll hits 94

HARARE, Aug. 19– African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Wednesday expressed condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe following the Lake Kariba ferry disaster, which has claimed 94 lives.

“At this difficult moment of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and with all those who survived this tragic incident,” Youssouf said on the social media platform X. “I wish them strength, comfort and healing as they cope with this profound loss.”

Youssouf added that the AU stands in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and the affected communities.

The Zimbabwean government has launched a formal inquest into the Aug. 11 tragedy. Preliminary investigations indicate that the 90-seat vessel was carrying about 180 passengers and goods, vastly exceeding its capacity, when it was struck by strong waves.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe attributed the accident to human error and negligence of the late captain, who proceeded with the journey despite early weather warnings against sailing.

Official figures showed that, as of Tuesday, 77 passengers had been rescued, 94 bodies retrieved, and fewer than 10 people remain missing. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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