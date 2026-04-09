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UN chief’s personal envoy meets with Iranian officials: spokesperson
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UN chief’s personal envoy meets with Iranian officials: spokesperson

April 9, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 9  — The UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for the Middle East Conflict and its Consequences, Jean Arnault, on Thursday held meetings with senior officials from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the Iranian Red Crescent, and visited some of the civilian sites damaged in strikes, a UN spokesperson said.

During these engagements, Arnault heard views on the way forward and reiterated the secretary-general’s firm commitment to making every possible effort to support a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said at a daily briefing.

“Acting on the Secretary-General’s instructions, Mr. Arnault will continue his regional tour with visits to several countries across the Middle East, aimed at supporting ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive and durable resolution to the conflict,” Dujarric said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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