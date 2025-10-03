Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy facilities overnight

Trending Now
October 3, 2025

MOSCOW/KIEV, Oct. 3 — Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight strike against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and energy infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The raid involved long-range precision weapons launched from land, air and sea, as well as combat drones, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 381 combat and decoy drones and 35 missiles during the attack, mainly targeting critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Ukraine’s state-owned gas operator Naftogaz reported that the group’s gas production facilities in both regions were targeted in the attack.

Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK reported that several gas production facilities in the central Poltava region were forced to halt operations following the strikes.

Rescuers and energy workers are currently working on the sites of the strikes to mitigate the damage and stabilize the situation, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said in a statement. (Xinhua)

