Bank Windhoek Invests Half a Million in Namibian Chess Development

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 14 — On November 14, 2023, Jacquiline Pack, the Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek, announced a significant sponsorship of half a million for the Namibian Chess Federation (NCF) to support its chess developmental operations throughout 2023 and 2024. This substantial contribution is earmarked for chess programs, tournaments, and educational initiatives across Namibia, reflecting Bank Windhoek’s commitment to both the sport and the intellectual capital of Namibia.

During a press conference held in Windhoek, Pack highlighted Bank Windhoek’s longstanding association with the chess fraternity, dating back to 2007. The bank has been a key partner in empowering the sports code, notably through initiatives like the Bank Windhoek National Junior Chess Championships, which has reached 100 schools. Pack emphasized that chess goes beyond being a game; it is a powerful tool for enhancing critical thinking and analytical skills crucial for intellectual growth. In a world increasingly driven by technology, the ability to analyze situations, think strategically, and make informed decisions is paramount.

Pack underlined the intrinsic correlation between chess and numerical capabilities, stating that the game inherently involves mathematical thinking, calculation, and strategic planning, offering a dynamic environment for individuals to enhance their numerical prowess. Bank Windhoek has also collaborated with the Ministry of Education on a program to empower teachers and learners with mathematical skills, aligning with the bank’s commitment to advancing numerical capabilities in the country.

Expressing gratitude, Goodwill Khoa, the President of NCF, acknowledged Bank Windhoek’s support as the largest domestic chess championship sponsorship ever received. This backing is crucial for hosting national events and developing chess on a competitive level across all fourteen regions. Khoa emphasized that the success of chess is a collective effort and encouraged the sports community to seize the opportunity for growth, highlighting chess as an accessible and inclusive sport.

Pack concluded by expressing gratitude to NCF for the partnership, affirming the bank’s aspiration to empower youth with the tools needed to navigate future challenges confidently. She called for a collective effort to promote chess as a vehicle for intellectual enrichment, fostering a culture that values critical thinking, strategic planning, and numerical proficiency. Recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a sport, chess holds immense potential for shaping minds and fostering strategic thinking. Bank Windhoek’s investment signifies a commitment to creating a brighter future for Namibia through intellectual empowerment.