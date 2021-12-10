Ramaphosa calls on BRICS scientists to collaborate to tackle COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 10 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday invited scientists from BRICS countries to work alongside South African scientists in further researching the various characteristics of the COVID-19 virus and its mutations.

Ramaphosa made the call when he appointed the Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Council on COVID-19 Koleka Mlisana to lead a task team of South African researchers in the area of genomic sequencing to work with their scientists from other BRICS countries.

This initiative is a contribution to intra-BRICS cooperation to strengthen preparedness and responses to the pandemic as articulated in the New Delhi Declaration, which was adopted at the 13th BRICS Summit in September 2021.

This cooperation takes place within the context of the establishment of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre in a virtual format.

Ramaphosa pointed out that the cooperation would boost the BRICS countries’ preparedness and responses to the pandemic.

“The collaboration among BRICS countries is intended to broaden our knowledge of the COVID-19 virus not only for the benefit of member countries, but for the global community more broadly. Humanity will only overcome this pandemic if the countries of the world work in closer cooperation by sharing information, expertise and resources. This cooperation must be underpinned by the principles of solidarity, partnership and mutual respect,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the team from BRICS countries would share information on laboratory, clinical and epidemiological experiences regarding the pandemic to help clinicians and policy-makers to prepare for future manifestations of the disease.

“The spread of the different COVID-19 variants to all corners of the earth underlines the importance of effective surveillance, scientific transparency and collaborative research. Every country is affected and every country must be able to develop responses based on sound scientific evidence,” Ramaphosa said.

He stated that scientists would conduct research on omicron at the BRICS Vaccine Research Centre which is in the country. – XINHUA