MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA AND THE NAMIBIA FILM COMMISSION SUPPORT WOMEN IN FILM

WINDHOEK, JAN. 31 — MultiChoice Namibia partnered with the Namibia Film Commission to sponsor two Namibian female filmmakers to attend the Joburg Film Festival, and establish a Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFT) chapter in Namibia.

“MultiChoice Namibia’s contribution to the formation of the Namibian SWIFT chapter ties into our hyperlocal strategy of taking Namibia to the world,” said MultiChoice Namibia’s Managing Director, Roger Gertze. “Namibia has proven to have huge potential in the creative industry and the SWIFT chapter will enable skill development and networking in order to push our films beyond our borders.”

Florence Haifene, Deputy Director of the Namibia Film Commission, commented: “The Film Commission is intentional in ensuring that women filmmakers are equipped to contribute meaningfully to the film industry and this partnership is a step in the right direction”.

SWIFT is a South African non-profit organization created in 2016 that promotes equality in the historically male-dominated film industry and offers women the opportunity to promote each other and network.

The Joburg Film Festival was identified as the perfect platform to expose Namibian film practitioners to the SWIFT chapter as well as its curated film programme that will showcase African and international films.