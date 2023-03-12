Trending Now
Home Current AffairsEntertainment South African rapper Costa Titch dies suddenly at music festival
South African rapper Costa Titch dies suddenly at music festival
Entertainment

South African rapper Costa Titch dies suddenly at music festival

March 12, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

Johannesburg, March 12  —  South Africa is once again mourning the death of one of its beloved musicians. Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as Costa Titch, collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg. The rapper and songwriter was only 27 years old.

Videos of his collapse on stage have gone viral on social media, showing Costa performing one of his songs before suddenly collapsing. His security lifted him up and Costa continued to perform, but he collapsed again and did not get back up. People in the audience were seen rushing to help him.

There has been no official confirmation of the cause of his death or even that he has passed away. But many musicians, music networks, and politicians have expressed their condolences on social media, including Julius Sello Malema, a member of the South African parliament.

Costa was a rising star in the South African music scene, gaining popularity for his contribution to the Amapiano genre with hits like “Big Flexa,” “Nkalakatha,” and “Activate.” His single “Big Flexa” has over 45 million views on YouTube, and a remix featuring US artist Akon was recently released. Costa had just signed a contract with Konvict Kulture, Akon’s record company, before his untimely death.

This tragedy comes just a month after another South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, was shot dead in Durban. The deaths of these two young musicians have shocked the music industry and their fans, leaving many in mourning. South Africa has lost two icons in a short period of time, and the impact of their loss will be felt for a long time to come.   – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MultiChoice Group Boasts Record Number of SAFTA Nominations

February 12, 2019

Whittaker v Gastelum headline 2019 UFC bouts

February 7, 2019

Stars aligned for King TeeDee as 13-episode life...

February 28, 2019

Academy Award Nominee Melissa Mccarthy To Be Honored...

November 14, 2018

KAVANGO WEST REGION

October 12, 2022

High entries volume for MTF Academy indicates need...

July 19, 2018

Must-see drama Series Gangaa on Zee World

October 16, 2018

NWR concludes social media giveaway

November 5, 2021

Namibia launches first ever museum of music.

March 19, 2021

OVER 150 DANCERS AUDITIONED FOR 2020 MTC KNOCKOUT...

July 19, 2020

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by