Namibian cyclists to compete in continental road championships in Ghana

WINDHOEK, Jan. 31 — Namibia will send four female cyclists to the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Road African Championships 2023 scheduled for Accra, Ghana from Feb. 8 to 13.

The cyclists are Vera Looser, Courtney Liebenberg, Melissa Hinz, and Anri Krugel, Namibia Cycling Federation President Axel Theissen told Xinhua on Monday.

“We have decided to send a strong team of ladies to participate at the championships considering their impressive form currently and hope that the ladies will open the doors for Namibia to participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he said.

According to Theissen, the Namibian team is ready for Accra as the local Nedbank National Road and Time Trial and Cycling Championships that took place over the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, put them in gear.

At the local championships on Sunday, Looser was crowned Namibia’s national cycling champion, while Hinz took the silver and Krugel bagged the bronze.

“We wish our riders all the best with the preparation for the event and we will be supporting them all the way,” Theissen added.

Theissen noted that around 10 to 20 African countries are expected to participate in the continental event, and Namibia will feature in the ladies’ elite road race as well as the team time trial category. (Xinhua)