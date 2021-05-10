Nedbank Namibia launches Seventh Kapana Cook-Off Competition

Windhoek, May 10 – – The 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition was launched on Friday, 7 May in Windhoek. The competition which is in its seventh year, will once again provide a once in a lifetime business opportunity for the overall winner, in the form of prizes that amount to N$100 000 which includes a fully furnished mobile food trailer.

Nedbank Namibia’s Manager for Communication and PR, Selma Kaulinge, noted that the competition is one which is embedded in the Nedbank culture, but encompasses elevation of business and employment creation, “The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition speaks to entrepreneurship and job creation. Past winners of this competition have gone on to become successful business owners. With many Namibians finding themselves out of work and desperate for a source of income, the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition provides an opportunity for the winner to establish and grow a successful business,” she said.

The four-event series commenced with a media launch which saw 14 Namibian media houses experience the thrill of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off, as they competed amongst each other in an unofficial competition to make their version of a Kapana dish. Entries for 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition are officially and available at all Nedbank Namibia branches country-wide as well as on the Nedbank Namibia website.

As with previous years, Namibians from across the country are encouraged to enter the competition. Preliminary rounds will be held at the Coast on Saturday, 29 May, in the North on Saturday, 26 June, and in Windhoek on Saturday, 10 July. Finalists from these rounds will then battle it out at the final, which is scheduled for Saturday, 7 August, where the winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition 2021 will be crowned.

Bakpro, a subsidiary of Namib Mills, is once again a co-sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off. To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over N$ 3 000 000 in hosting this flagship national competition in support of small businesses and celebrating our true Namibian cuisine.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition has been a stepping stone for past winners. This year the winner will once again walk away with an SME package which will jumpstart their entrepreneurial journey. The entry level winners will walk away with; 1st place, Mobile/Trailer Kapana Kitchen, Nedbank account with N$10 000, Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$5 000; 2nd place, Nedbank account with N$7 000, Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$3 000; and 3rd place, Nedbank account with N$3 000, Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$2 000.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info