MTC Encourages its Ambassadors to Dream Big.

Windhoek, May 12 – With an enviable track record in supporting social causes across

the length and breath of the country, Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) Namibia’s

premier and most admired brand, have now extended the same philanthropy to all its

Ambassadors through the implementation of one of its latest initiatives called the MTC

Dreamers Project.

The objective of the MTC Dreamers Project is to encourage MTC Ambassadors to remain

dreamers and by so doing actively pursue their own dreams and aspirations. “This project aims

to assist all our Ambassadors financially and otherwise in making a difference in society and

to become positive role models, recognizing that they are not just Ambassadors who work here,

but Namibians with much bigger dreams and that life is more than just a job. We want to teach

our Ambassadors that it takes dedication, self- motivation and hard work to achieve your

dreams in life and at work, and we do not just want to be an employer who pays good salaries

and create the best work environment, but we want to connect our Ambassadors to their

ultimate dreams, creating a society that is not afraid of taking on the world” said Ekandjo.

For the purpose of this project, a dream would be defined as a cherished aspiration, “an

ambition or idea that any of our Ambassadors hold dearly which they wish to pursue. This

could for example be an Ambassador who may want to pursue an interest in a music career, a

business idea, or who plays a certain sport or manages any social project that makes an impact

in their communities” expressed Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs

Officer.

The project will be funded with an amount of N$1.5 million per annum as part of MTC’s

Employee Value Proposition that aims to maintain MTC’s Best Place to Work For status and

ambition.

Ambassadors wishing to benefit from the project will simply apply by articulating their dream

or aspiration and the only requirements is that this dream or idea should not be in conflict with

MTC’s values or societal norms.

“We are moving towards a world of work where the personal interest of your Ambassadors

should matter to you, because once you take a keen interest in their dreams they will help you

attain yours. This project positions us perfectly to ensure we drive our Ambassadors towards

becoming the best versions of themselves” concluded Ekandjo.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info