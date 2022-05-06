Help needed to find missing man

Trending Now
Community

May 6, 2022

OSHAKATI, 6 May – Oshakati police are requesting the public’s help in tracing Christian Lawrence (31), who was last seen on Monday, 2 May at 14h00, at the FNB ATMs at Oshana Mall at Ongwediva.

He is slender in build with a dark complexion, has braided hair and a broken front tooth.

Christian was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes and was carrying a black bag. His cellphone is unreachable and he has never gone missing before.

Police in the Oshana region urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Ongwediva Police Station on 081 387 3555 or the nearest police station. – Namibia Daily News

