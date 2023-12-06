Riding the Sands: Nedbank Desert Dash 2023 – A Race Beyond Borders

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 6 — Nedbank Namibia’s annual Desert Dash, the country’s premier cycling event, transcends its sporting essence, evolving into a multifaceted international cycling spectacle. Positioned at the end of each year, the Nedbank Desert Dash draws cyclists from Namibia and around the world, transforming Namibia’s coastal towns into hubs of economic activity.

In recent years, the event has welcomed cyclists from diverse corners of the globe, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, the United States, Germany, Canada, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Botswana, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, France, and Austria. This international participation not only adds a global flavour to the competition but also infuses millions of Namibian dollars into local businesses, with an estimated economic impact exceeding N$20 million annually.

Beyond its economic significance, the Nedbank Desert Dash is a beacon of charitable endeavours. Numerous cyclists and teams participate to raise funds for various organizations, including orphanages and educational institutions. This philanthropic aspect adds a layer of social responsibility to the event, demonstrating its broader impact on the Namibian community.

The Desert Dash likened to the Dakar Rally but on two wheels, showcases Namibia as a prime tourist destination. The 369-kilometer journey through the Khomas Hochland and the Namib Desert in just 24 hours offers participants a breathtaking experience, traversing the dunes of the Namib Desert and the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Redbull aptly characterizes the Desert Dash as a ‘race of extremes,’ highlighting the diverse landscapes encountered by participants.

Scheduled for its 19th edition on 8 and 9 December 2023, this year’s Nedbank Desert Dash anticipates the participation of more than 1,000 cyclists. Over the past nine years, Nedbank Namibia, a steadfast sponsor of top cycling events for 35 years, has invested approximately 15 million dollars in the Nedbank Desert Dash.

The Desert Dash not only sets the stage for the holiday season but also boosts the business of hotels, lodges, bed-and-breakfasts, adventure tours, car hire companies, and restaurants. Simultaneously, the Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival and the Nedbank Desert Classic add to the coastal festivities.

Recognizing the growing importance of sports tourism, the Nedbank Desert Dash aligns with the World Tourism Organization’s emphasis on responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. The event contributes to the global interest in sports activities while providing authentic local experiences.

The Namibian government, acknowledging the role of sport in national development, emphasizes infrastructure development to create a conducive environment for sporting talent. Recent initiatives, such as the facility audit to renovate stadiums, underscore the commitment to advancing sports in Namibia.

Nedbank Namibia’s broader engagement in sports sponsorship extends to various codes, including volleyball and athletics. The cycling sponsorship, specifically, has propelled Namibian cyclists onto the global stage, making cycling the sole Namibian sports discipline to participate in every Olympic Games for the past two decades.

Honouring Namibian sports heroes, Nedbank Namibia, in collaboration with MTC Namibia, has provided newly constructed houses in Rundu to Olympians Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, exemplifying the bank’s commitment to social responsibility.

The Nedbank Desert Dash stands as a transformative force, weaving economic stimulation, social responsibility, tourism promotion, and sports nurturing into its fabric. Beyond the dust settling and pedals turning, the legacy of the Nedbank Desert Dash resonates across Namibia and beyond, charting a course for a future where sport and society progress hand in hand.