China to provide emergency humanitarian medical supplies to Lebanon

BEIJING, Oct. 8 — China will provide emergency humanitarian medical supplies to Lebanon under the request from the Lebanese government, a spokesperson of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said Tuesday. The situation in Lebanon and Israel has escalated recently, and explosions of communication devices and airstrikes occurring in various parts of Lebanon have resulted in a large number of casualties, spokesperson Li Ming noted in a statement released by the CIDCA. (Xinhua)

