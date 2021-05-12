President Geingob sends Birthday wishes Message to the founding President Sam Nujoma on his 92nd Birthday.

  • Home
Windhoek,May 12–President Geingob this morning sends out a birthday message to the Founding President and Father of the Namibian H.E Dr. Sam Nujoma who turns 92 today.
“For decades, more so during this difficult period of Covid-19, through the power of his example, our Founding President, Comrade Sam Nujoma has been a great source of strength and wisdom. Join me in wishing Founding Father, Cde Nujoma continued health and a Happy 92nd Birthday” – President Dr. Hage Geingob.

Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info