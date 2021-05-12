NBC employees in Kavango East region Hands over a petition to the Governor.

Rundu, May 12– NBC employees in Rundu together with NUNW,NAPWU,NANTU, and members of communities took to the street for a peaceful demonstration to handover their petition to the Kavango East Region governor.

Employees of the national broadcaster are people behind the engine of information, they are educators, entertainers and fabric of every interaction and conversation with the Namibian people. The National broadcaster joined by loyal viewers,listeners, and members of communities took to the street of Rundu and across the country to make sure that their crying voices are heard.

Mr Johannes Lengi chairperson of NBC, WURCOM Namibia handed in the petition to Mr Andrew Haingura who received the petition on behalf of the governor. Mr Lengi also said “failures to get respond on Monday we are left with no option but to proceed to the head of state we need answers from the Honorable Prime Minister, The national assembly and the minister of MITC and all honorable governors across the 14 regions.”

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu