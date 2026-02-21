Two aircraft collide on the ground at Schiphol airport, no injuries

Trending Now
accidentCurrent AffairsEuropeInternational

February 21, 2026

THE HAGUE, Feb. 21 — Two aircraft operated by Dutch flag carrier KLM collided on the ground without injuries on Saturday morning at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, local media reported.

According to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, one flight had just landed from Birmingham, while the other was scheduled to depart for Athens.

One of the aircraft was stationary, while the other was moving.

Passengers and crew from both aircraft were taken back to the gate after the incident.

KLM said all passengers had been re-booked onto other flights.

Both aircraft were moved to a hangar for inspection.

KLM described the incident as “highly exceptional.”

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

