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Mozambique to repatriate 1,000 citizens after attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa
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Mozambique to repatriate 1,000 citizens after attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa

June 3, 2026

MAPUTO, June 3 — Mozambique plans to repatriate nearly 1,000 citizens from South Africa following a recent wave of attacks targeting foreign nationals, according to authorities.

Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Maputo, Minister of Health Ussene Isse said nine Mozambican nationals had lost their lives in the violence and related incidents.

“Five were killed in the attacks, two were hit by cars as they attempted to escape, and two others died in a car crash,” Isse said, adding that the government is working closely with South African authorities to assist affected Mozambican citizens and facilitate their return home.

According to the Mozambican government, the attacks have affected about 884 Mozambican citizens, with more than 300 having returned to Mozambique voluntarily over the weekend.

Mozambicans arriving at border posts are being provided with food and other support until they reach their final destinations, mainly in the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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