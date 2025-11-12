Zambia extends mass voter registration exercise

LUSAKA, Nov. 12 — Zambia’s electoral body on Tuesday announced an extension of the ongoing voter registration exercise ahead of next year’s general elections.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) said it decided to extend the exercise, initially scheduled to end on Nov. 11, by 15 days to allow more people to register.

The extension will now run from Nov. 12 to 26. ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the decision followed a comprehensive review of reports submitted by monitoring teams across the country.

“The information collected from these monitoring missions has provided the commission with a clear and accurate picture of the registration process on the ground.

Following a comprehensive review of these findings, the commission is satisfied that the circumstances warrant an extension of the registration period,” she said during a press briefing.

She urged members of the public to take advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing that no further extensions will be granted. (Xinhua)

