FNB supports NUST Career Starter Week

Windhoek Feb 23-FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, recently donated N$20 000 toward the NUST Career Starter Week (CSW) Workshop.

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and B360 Education Partnerships first piloted the Career Starter Week (CSW) Workshop in 2017. Now in its fourth year this initiative brings together international and local expertise, through Swiss facilitators and Namibian professionals delivering content, to give young Namibians a head start in their search for employment.

“The combination of international know-how and context specific professional knowledge and experience creates for an excellent learning experience. The CSW workshops aim to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to improve their marketability and employability. A key ingredient to the success of the CSW workshops was the partnership with the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, without the support of whom these workshops would not be possible” said Nico Smit, International Relations Officer at NUST.

Through this donation, the FirstRand Namibia Foundation hopes to offer a helping hand in ensuring every Namibian has an opportunity to reach their full potential through our education and skills development” said Revonia Kahivere, CSI Manager of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation.

NDN Stafer