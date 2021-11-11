Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity FNB supports animal welfare at Groot Aub
FNB supports animal welfare at Groot Aub
Community

FNB supports animal welfare at Groot Aub

November 11, 2021

GROOT AUB, Nov. 11  — FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has supported NAWA  (Namibian Animal Welfare Association) with N$100 000 towards veterinary consulting room services in Groot Aub – the completion of the structural requirements and provision of learner caring classroom education at the Groot Aub Primary School.

Heather Craemer, Chairperson of NAWA was grateful for the backing from FNB and said, that their support has been professional, open, and encouraging. “NAWA’s health and welfare work is grounded in the Five Animal Freedoms, recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health, and within the World Health Organization’s One Health philosophy and methodology. The latter approach recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and ecosystem health and advocates health and welfare interventions that seek to address this interconnectedness. Thank you, FNB Namibia, for caring for our animals as well as our communities.”

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment Manager at FNB in turn was delighted with the positive inroads made by NAWA at Groot Aub. “Within a very short period, they have managed to erect a container office, secure the services of a Veterinary doctor who assisted with various registration processes, and held a basic animal health day where 122 dogs, eight cats, and 20 horses were seen to by the Vet. They have also been n contact with the schools to take animal education to the next level. We are proud of the work done by NAWA and know that they will utilize the funds to ensure that animals and people live in harmony and that empathy and love will become part of daily life between animals and humans at Groot Aub.”



Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Omitara community receives ablution facilities

October 16, 2018

Walvis Bay Urban Constituency donates food supplements amid...

April 1, 2020

FNB supports Van Rhyn Primary School with COVID-19...

June 28, 2020

Capricorn Group donates food hampers to Car-Guards.

April 1, 2020

Mark the owner of Shamvhura Camp is in...

August 27, 2020

MUKWE constituency still drowning.

June 17, 2021

Capricorn Group employees warm the hearts of vulnerable...

July 22, 2020

FirstRand Namibia and CHANGE Help Ex-Offenders with Second...

December 3, 2018

N$ 36 Million raised for COVID-19 National Disaster...

April 6, 2020

RWPC Meets to discuss gender equality and discrimination...

October 18, 2021