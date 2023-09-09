Ongwediva-Ondangwa Road Tragedy Claims Pedestrian’s Life

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

ONGWEDIVA, Sept. 9 – A tragic incident unfolded on the night of September 8, 2023, along the Ongwediva-Ondangwa main road near Shipepe location, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian’s life.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the spokesperson of the Oshana regional police, this incident is being treated as a case of culpable homicide.

The unfortunate event occurred when a 50-year-old Namibian male, employed by the Ministry of Health at Oshakati State Hospital, was driving his white Toyota Hilux bakkie from Oshakati to Ondangwa. As he approached the Shipepe location, a pedestrian named Mwapopyange was crossing the road and tragically got struck by the vehicle, succumbing to her injuries on the spot.

Following the incident, an alcohol test was conducted by an Ongwediva traffic officer, revealing that the driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.36ml, which was below the legal limit.

Although the deceased is believed to be an Angolan national and worked as a domestic worker in the vicinity of the Shipepe location, specific details regarding her employment remain unclear.

The investigation into this heart-wrenching incident is currently underway, with no arrests made as of now. Authorities are diligently working to gather all necessary evidence and gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided. – Namibia Daily News