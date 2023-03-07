Flood victims in Ohangwena region receive aid from NASRIA’s donation

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 7 — Namibia Special Risks Insurance Association Limited (NASRIA) has made a donation of N$130,000 worth of items to assist flood victims in the Ohangwena region. The donation comprises four water tanks, each with a capacity of 2500 litres, and four classroom structures measuring 7x7m in size. The Deputy Board Chairperson of NASRIA, Mrs Helena Kapenda, expressed her hope that the region could now move forward with the reconstruction process to give back dignity to those who have lost it and provide shelter to those who have long called it their home.

The donation comes at a critical time when people in the region are still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implications of climate change have further worsened the situation. Speaking at the donation handover, Mrs Kapenda acknowledged that the initiative would go a long way in helping the affected people to get back on their feet.

NASRIA’s Chief Operations Officer, John Uusiku, highlighted that the company’s conversion from an association not for gain to a public company in 2019 has given it leeway to play a more prominent role in contributing to the fiscus and subsequently the national developmental agenda. He emphasized that NASRIA’s donation would positively impact the lives of Namibian communities and the overall national developmental agenda.

Established in 1987 and registered as a Section 21 company, NASRIA Ltd has always been a critical player in the insurance market in Namibia. It is the only insurer that provides cover against damage to property and consequential loss caused by riots or civil commotion, strikes, lockouts, and labour disturbances. The company’s conversion to a public company has opened up avenues for it to be socially involved in various community interventions, including this one aimed at helping flood victims.

NASRIA’s donation is a commendable effort to help people affected by the floods. It is a testament to the company’s commitment to being a responsible Namibian corporate citizen and positively impacting the lives of people in the communities it serves. The donation of water tanks and classroom structures will go a long way in helping flood victims get back on their feet and rebuild their lives. – Namibia Daily News