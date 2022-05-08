Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Two Shacks burn Down at Swakopmund
Two Shacks burn Down at Swakopmund
Community

Two Shacks burn Down at Swakopmund

May 8, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 8 May  – FIRE broke out at two shacks on the airport side of the DRC informal settlement in Swakopmund at around 11h00 on Sunday, causing severe damage to the properties, although there were no injuries.

The fire was however put out by the fire brigade and it could not spread to other properties.

The owners of the shacks however lost belongings and important documents including personal documents as they were destroyed in the fire.

The huge spaces between the shacks also helped to prevent the fire from spreading to other shacks in the area.

The fire brigade crew arrived in time to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambezi Easter Sports Festival kicks off today

April 14, 2022

Namibia region launches food security, conservation initiative

March 30, 2022

Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) calls for funds...

November 11, 2021

O&L support Govt efforts in addressing COVID-19.

April 2, 2020

Mburombua Needs funds for Himba Film.

February 18, 2020

Capricorn Group donates food hampers to Car-Guards.

April 1, 2020

Community Gardening and Food Systems Project Launched in...

September 9, 2021

DRC housing gap creates discontent among residents

April 14, 2022

Old Mutual makes communities safer and more secure.

November 3, 2020

Chinese embassy boosts community gardening project in Namibia

September 19, 2021