Two Shacks burn Down at Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 8 May – FIRE broke out at two shacks on the airport side of the DRC informal settlement in Swakopmund at around 11h00 on Sunday, causing severe damage to the properties, although there were no injuries.

The fire was however put out by the fire brigade and it could not spread to other properties.

The owners of the shacks however lost belongings and important documents including personal documents as they were destroyed in the fire.

The huge spaces between the shacks also helped to prevent the fire from spreading to other shacks in the area.

The fire brigade crew arrived in time to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.