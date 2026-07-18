Kuwait says Iranian attacks hit key oil facility, causing injuries and damage

KUWAIT CITY, July 18 — Kuwait said on Saturday that one of its key oil sector facilities had come under “repeated Iranian attacks,” which left multiple injuries and substantial material damage.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA that the affected site had been evacuated as a precaution and the injured had received medical treatment.

The company said emergency response operations were ongoing, without specifying the location or the number of the injured.

The Kuwaiti army said Iranian attacks targeted military and security installations as well as vital civilian facilities in the oil, electricity, and water sectors in the country, triggering fires and causing “significant damage.”

Warning sirens were activated across the country for the fourth time on Saturday as air defense systems intercepted missiles and drones.

Kuwait International Airport temporarily suspended operations, prompting flight rescheduling, during the fresh strikes.

The Kuwait Fire Force said several firefighters and a civilian worker were injured while battling two fires at targeted sites.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy reported that an attack had struck a power generation and water desalination plant, triggering a fire and damaging several electricity generation units.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks as a “systematic and aggressive approach” and “heinous aggression” against Kuwait’s sovereignty.

The attacks followed recent U.S. strikes on Iran, which Washington said were aimed at degrading Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded by launching missile and drone attacks on U.S. military facilities and strategic sites in several Gulf countries and Jordan. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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