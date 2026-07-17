Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Kuwait says Iranian strike damaged power generation, water desalination plant
Kuwait says Iranian strike damaged power generation, water desalination plant
Middle East

Kuwait says Iranian strike damaged power generation, water desalination plant

July 17, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, July 17  — Kuwait said Friday that an Iranian attack struck a power generation and water desalination plant, causing extensive damage to the facility.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the attack also triggered a fire at the plant.

Firefighting teams had brought the blaze under control, while technical crews were working to repair the damaged units and restore them to service, said the ministry.

It added that authorities were continuously monitoring the stability of the national electricity grid as restoration work progressed.

The ministry urged residents to conserve electricity during what it described as an “exceptional period.”

The latest escalation came after the United States carried out fresh strikes on Iranian military and infrastructure targets.

In response, the Iranian armed forces said Friday they had launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases and facilities in Syria, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

The renewed hostilities unfolded despite a peace memorandum of understanding signed on June 18, under which Washington and Tehran were expected to hold negotiations within 60 days aimed at reaching a final agreement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 42
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s fuel port kills 80

April 19, 2025

Egypt denies coordinating with Israel to open Rafah...

December 3, 2025

UN warns of mounting humanitarian threat amid Mideast...

March 17, 2026

Cases of Omicron variant rise to 11 in...

December 6, 2021

Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Yemen rises...

September 12, 2025

Aussie scientists begin trials for Great Barrier Reef...

March 27, 2018

Afghanistan approves 11 development projects

December 2, 2025

Iran’s top general threatens to burn U.S. in...

February 2, 2026

Israeli army says soldier killed in S. Gaza

February 18, 2026

3 killed, 6 injured in highway collision in...

March 2, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.