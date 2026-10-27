Ukraine, Russia begin humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky

MOSCOW/KIEV, Oct. 27 — A humanitarian ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the area around Oleshky took effect on Tuesday, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on social media.

The ceasefire began at 3 a.m. Kiev time (0100 GMT) as part of a previously agreed humanitarian mission, Lubinets said on Facebook, adding that the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitments under the agreement reached with Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had ceased fire in the Kherson direction and a “silence regime” had been introduced from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) to prepare for the humanitarian operation near Oleshky.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the area to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

The town, currently under Russian control, has been experiencing worsening shortages of food and other essential supplies amid continuous fighting. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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