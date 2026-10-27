Iran’s supreme leader calls for meeting Tehran’s conditions to end war: statement

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday called for safeguarding Iran’s rights and those of the regional “resistance front” by meeting Iran’s conditions to end the war, according to a statement published on his website.

Describing the current state as “neither war nor peace,” Khamenei underscored “securing the conditions stipulated by the country’s officials with the aim of ending the war.

Iran on Sept. 22 conveyed a new plan to the United States through mediators on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Under the plan, Tehran proposed ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, provided that the United States accepted its conditions.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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