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Iran says “violating” oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines in Hormuz Strait
Middle East

Iran says “violating” oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines in Hormuz Strait

October 27, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 — The navy of Iran’s army said Tuesday a “violating” oil tanker that sought to cross the “forbidden region” east of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire after hitting naval mines.

In a statement published on the army’s website, the navy said the oil tanker, which had turned off its tracking systems, suffered damage after colliding with the mines in the “unsafe region” east of the waterway.

The navy reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and unsafe for violating vessels attempting to cross it, stressing ships must ensure necessary coordination with the Iranian armed forces.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States, following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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