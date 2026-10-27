Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerian troops kill 8 suspected terrorists in NW states
Africa

Nigerian troops kill 8 suspected terrorists in NW states

October 27, 2026

ABUJA, Oct. 27– Nigerian troops killed at least eight suspected terrorists and rescued three victims of abduction during separate anti-terror operations in the country’s northwest, the military said Monday.

In a statement, Tamuno Sinivie, spokesman for the military-led joint task force in the northwest, said various arms and ammunition were also recovered during operations in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states between Saturday and Sunday.

In Katsina, troops responded to a distress call from farmers around Machika Dam in Sabuwa Local Government Area on Saturday following reports of suspected terrorist activities, Sinivie said. The response led to a gunfight in which two suspected terrorists were killed, while others fled, he said.

In Kaduna, six suspected terrorists were killed when troops and members of the civilian joint task force came under attack while on patrol in Igabi Local Government Area on Saturday, according to Sinivie. In Zamfara State, troops rescued two victims of abduction in Bagega, a town in Anka Local Government Area, on Sunday, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 77
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

War for water — Gaza’s deepening thirst after...

September 23, 2025

Airlink adds 4th South Africa-Namibia route.

February 16, 2021

Lost at sea, found in Africa: a red-footed...

December 16, 2025

Botswana bans imports of cloven-hoofed animals and their...

January 10, 2019

French president calls for accelerating construction of East...

May 1, 2021

Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 160,000.

March 3, 2021

DR Congo Ebola outbreak outstrips response as cases...

August 5, 2026

Exhibition on legacy of Kaunda receives overwhelming response:...

August 3, 2021

Botswana intensifies response amid FMD cases spreading

April 13, 2026

Tanzanian police launch manhunt after post-election violence

November 8, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.