Nigerian troops kill 8 suspected terrorists in NW states

ABUJA, Oct. 27– Nigerian troops killed at least eight suspected terrorists and rescued three victims of abduction during separate anti-terror operations in the country’s northwest, the military said Monday.

In a statement, Tamuno Sinivie, spokesman for the military-led joint task force in the northwest, said various arms and ammunition were also recovered during operations in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states between Saturday and Sunday.

In Katsina, troops responded to a distress call from farmers around Machika Dam in Sabuwa Local Government Area on Saturday following reports of suspected terrorist activities, Sinivie said. The response led to a gunfight in which two suspected terrorists were killed, while others fled, he said.

In Kaduna, six suspected terrorists were killed when troops and members of the civilian joint task force came under attack while on patrol in Igabi Local Government Area on Saturday, according to Sinivie. In Zamfara State, troops rescued two victims of abduction in Bagega, a town in Anka Local Government Area, on Sunday, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 77