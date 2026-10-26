Water-linked gastrointestinal illness cases rise to 833 in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 26 — The number of gastrointestinal illness cases linked to contaminated water in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, has risen to 833 from 408 previously reported, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said Monday.

Majodina announced the latest figure during a visit to the affected area by an inter-ministerial committee chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

No critical cases or deaths have been reported. The minister said some contaminated water might have entered the distribution system before the local water treatment plant was shut down, while some residents continued using previously stored water, potentially contributing to the rise in cases.

Mashatile inspected the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works and visited a local hospital to assess the situation. “Rand Water will take a few weeks to resolve the problem.

We cannot give a specific timeframe, but work has already begun,” Mashatile said. The plant remains closed for cleaning and repairs. Four water pumps have been installed, with state-owned water utility Rand Water leading the first phase of rehabilitation to ensure safe water supplies when operations resume.

An earlier government investigation found that the plant had not chlorinated water between Sept. 24 and Oct. 14 due to difficulties with its chlorine supplier.

The City of Tshwane has suspended the plant manager pending further investigation and ordered an independent probe into the failures that contributed to the crisis.

The municipality is providing free drinking water through tankers while the affected communities remain under restrictions on tap water use. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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