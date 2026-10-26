U.S. prepares fresh Iran strikes after midterms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 — The Pentagon is prepared to launch new and potentially major military operations against Iran “within 96 hours of receiving” an order from U.S. President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Monday.

According to the report, “sufficient” forces are now deployed in the Middle East to carry out the potential strikes. Some U.S. officials believe Trump’s order could come any time before the end of the year, most likely after the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, and the scope of new U.S. military operations would likely go beyond efforts to simply “mow the lawn” or maintain the status quo by striking radars, launchers and other Iranian assets that can be quickly reconstituted, it added.

U.S. intelligence officials believe Iran and the Houthis are unlikely to carry out preemptive escalatory attacks against American personnel or Israel at this point but would not hesitate to respond if Iran is targeted first by U.S. or Israeli forces, the report said.

The New York Times reported last week that the United States and Israel have developed specific plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with targets likely to include Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal.

It noted that it is far from certain that Trump will approve fresh strikes, as he has repeatedly canceled plans for a return to major combat this year. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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